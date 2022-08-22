SANBORNTON — Elena Fomenko, Ukrainian artist/designer, formerly lived and worked in Mariupol which has been torn apart by the war in that country. When Russia first invaded the Donbas Region, she sent her note books of drawings, collages, and paintings to a friend and art enthusiast in New Hampshire. It was an act of artistic preservation prescient of the devastating conflict to come. Elena recently escaped from a basement in Mariupol and made her way across Ukraine and Russia by train successfully evading Russian troops. She traveled to the north and west and managed to cross into Estonia. About two months ago, she finally joined her refugee daughter in Hamburg, Germany, bringing nothing but her cat.
She has had to leave behind all of her belongings and art works with no hope of retrieving them from the city she loves. Her creative efforts cover an eclectic and extensive range of media, evocative of the unique style and tradition of Eastern European art: nesting dolls, carved and painted wooden Easter eggs, sculpted plaster wall decorations, painted boxes, paintings, collages, women’s fashion designs and fantastical works on paper. Unfortunately, with the exception of her drawings, it is suspected that her work has been destroyed in the war.
For the first time, Elena’s works on paper, carefully preserved in New Hampshire since 2017, will be featured in an exhibition called “Liberated Images.” This group show will be held at the Farm Studio of Terry Spinner located at 569 New Hampton Road, Sanbornton. The opening dates are Sept. 2, 3, and 4 from 1 to 7 p.m. with refreshments. This is an opportunity to view and support the work of a Ukrainian artist who has lost everything. Elena’s dramatic works will be available for sale and donations to her can be made. All proceeds will be to provide her with the tools needed to enable her to return to the artistic work she loves.
For additional information, call Pat Peek at 603-387-5178.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.