Learn from archaeologists, from the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, of their discoveries at Livermore Falls State Park excavation, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. with SLA. (Courtesy photo)
HOLDERNESS — Squam Speaker Series is held throughout the year on Wednesday evenings. Join SLA for this month's talk to hear from archaeologists from the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources to hear the details of their discoveries at Livermore Falls State Park on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m.
The area was initially excavated to investigate post-contact archaeological deposits associated with a 19th and 20th century industrial complex and associated residential occupation known as “The Hollow.” However, during their excavations a somewhat substantial pre-contact Native American archaeological deposit was also identified including the discovery of a hearth feature.
Mark Doperalski is New Hampshire’s State Archaeologist and a registered professional archaeologist with over 25 years experience conducting archaeological work throughout the United States and abroad.
David Trubey is New Hampshire’s Review and Compliance Archaeologist. He has extensive experience investigating terrestrial and underwater archaeological resources throughout New England.
Squam Lakes Association headquarters is located at 534 US Rte. 3.
