GILFORD — Students graduating from Gilford and Laconia high schools and planning to attend post-secondary education this fall are eligible to apply for the Babcock Memorial Scholarship. Students who have already graduated from Gilford or Laconia high school and are still pursuing a post-secondary education program including a four-year college, two-year college, apprenticeship, or technical program are also invited to apply.
Nathan J. Babcock was a senior at Gilford High School when he was diagnosed with cancer. Nathan was planning to attend the University of Rhode Island. The Nathan Babcock Scholarship fund financially assists students with their post-secondary education to help them with the opportunity Nate never had.
Nathan was known for his positive demeanor, enthusiasm for life, and ability to light up a room. Those who knew him best remember him for his kind and giving nature, reaching out to others in need without concern for acknowledgement. These are the qualities in which the Nathan Babcock Fund is most interested. Kindness and compassion in daily life and how a student contributes to others are the key criteria used to award Nathan Babcock scholarships.
Application forms are available in the guidance departments at Gilford and Laconia high schools, by contacting the Babcock Family at 41 Haywagon Road, Gilford, NH 03249, by calling 603-528-2820, or by emailing jcox@metrocast.net. Application forms must be submitted by Tuesday, May 5. Scholarships will be awarded by a member of the Babcock family at awards night at each high school.
