LACONIA — Hundreds of participants traveled on or around Lake Winnipesaukee for this year’s 19th Annual HK Powersports Land and Lake Poker Run on July 13. The event is dedicated to Peter Makris, the late owner of the NASWA Resort. Participants traveled by car, motorcycle, boat, personal watercraft, and truck. The event exceeded its goal to raise $100,000.
Players collected sealed playing cards from various checkpoints with games and raffles before heading to the NASWA Resort. The NASWA beach party offered a buffet by Sysco, music from Crown Entertainment, beach games and prizes sponsored by Coors Light and the Cohen family, and other activities throughout the day, including a live auction which raised over $54,000.
“My family and I are so happy we can be a part of the Easterseals Poker run as the title sponsor. Not only has this event become an exciting summer staple in the Lakes Region because of everyone’s hard work and devotion, but it brings so many generous people together to raise money for Easterseals families,” said Lisa Whalley, general manager of HK Powersports. “I am blown away by the community and their generosity to raise substantially over our goal. It will help so many people which makes our hearts happy. We would like to thank Sea-Doo for their assistance in part with the great prize that we are able to provide."
Corey Godzyk of Manchester was the winner of The High Roller’s Club sponsored by Watermark Marine Supply. Land winner was Rick Lacourse of Weare, and lake winner was Cory Simmons. The grand prize raffle was sponsored by HK Powersports, SeaDoo, BRP, Fireside Construction, and Irwin Marine. Ron and Alice Cohen of Laconia won the SeaDoo, Patrick Sacray of Northfield won the canoe, Rose Richardson of Concord won the kayak, and Karl Mueller of Pembroke, Massachusetts won the grill.
In addition to presenting sponsor HK Powersports, major sponsors include The NASWA Resort, Mix 94.1, Brady Sullivan, Lakes Region Casino, Irwin Marine, Atlantic Broadband, BRP, SeaDoo, Bank of New Hampshire, Water Mark Marine Supply, Manchester Harley Davidson, Coca Cola, Samuel Adams, Silver Image Photography, Zero Waste, South End Media, Planet 100.1 FM, Oldies 92.9, Sysco, Cohen Family, Belknap Subaru, Baron’s Appliances, Coors Light, Corona, PDF, The Laconia Daily Sun, Crown Entertainment, WSCY 106.9 FM, Amerihealth Caritas and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
To learn more about Easterseals New Hampshire, visit www.easterseals.com/nh.
