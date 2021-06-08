The Franklin Animal Shelter and the Tilton-Northfield Rotary Club are thrilled to announce that they have joined together this year to help raise money for the children and pets of the Lakes Region. The Rotary will be combining their annual golf tournament (previously scheduled for June 24) with the FAS golf tournament being held on June 21. The two groups have decided to pool their resources and make the event one of the biggest and best tournaments in the region.
This joint effort will be held on Monday, June 21 at the Lochmere Country Club with breakfast in the morning and lunch being served directly after the tournament. This year, golfers have the opportunity to win a trip for two to the 2022 Super Bowl. To sign up for the event or become a sponsor, please visit the FAS website at franklinanimalshelter.com for more information.
All monies raised at the event will be going to help causes championed by the groups in the Franklin, Tilton and Northfield region. Both groups want their sponsors to know that all donations made to date will stay with the respective group that received it.
The TN Rotary Book Award for Winnisquam Region students is given to support students who are continuing their education in the fall. The Franklin Animal Shelter continues its mission of caring for dogs and cats in need, providing care and adoption services. Both groups thank all of our supporters and sponsors, particularly Nucar of Tilton and the Grappone Auto Group of Concord, and look forward to seeing everyone at the event.
