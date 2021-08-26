LACONIA — Transport back to the 1960s when award winning Frank Sinatra tribute artist, Brian Duprey, brings his closest friends for an evening with the Rat Pack and special guest Marilyn Monroe to Lakeport Opera House on Sept. 2 and 3. This will be the venue’s final New Hampshire show for 2021 season, ending on Labor Day weekend with two nights of great music, good fun and the tomfoolery portrayed exactly the way the Rat Pack originators did 60 years ago.
“With a July sell-out at the Sinatra show and a big demand for tickets, we decided to bring the Rat Pack performance to Laconia,” said actor, singer, writer and producer Brian Duprey. “We have a group of extremely talented entertainers who have spent a lifetime perfecting how we look, act and talk in a way that is so authentic to these legendary performers that you will leave thinking you were at an original show.”
This Las Vegas-style show is the next best thing to seeing the iconic group of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and special guest Marilyn Monroe. Known as the finest Rat Pack performers in the business, this tribute show is full of comedy, classic hits and a swinging seven-piece band.
The Opera House will close for the 2021 season on Labor Day weekend for venue improvements, upgrades and to work on next season’s lineup of performers and re-open in the spring of 2022. For more information on events and to purchase tickets in advance, visit lakeportopera.com.
