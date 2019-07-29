ASHLAND — Members and friends of American Legion Post 15 took part in a “Keep the Doors Open” poker run fundraiser on Saturday, July 13. The 100-mile run began at the post and went through Holderness, Campton, Thornton, North Woodstock, the Cannon Mountain Old Man viewing area, and back. Six bikes turned out for the run and enjoyed a barbecue, music, and raffles afterward at Post 15.
Along the way, bikers stopped to draw cards to fill their poker hand. At one stop in Thornton, bikers met with a school group from Bavaria, Germany, eager to take photos with the bikers. Many riders were stationed in Germany, and shared their experiences with the students.
The run was held to raise money for Post 15. For information about membership or supporting the post, contact Christine Austin at 603-960-0758.
