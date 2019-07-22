MEREDITH — The Meredith Altrusa Club is offering their next community dinner at the Meredith Community Center on Wednesday, July 24. Doors open at 5 p.m, and dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. The club will serve grilled hot dogs, coleslaw, baked beans, cucumbers and ice cream sandwiches.
The meal is free, though donations are gratefully accepted and will be used to help fund future dinners. For more information, visit www.meredithaltrusanh.org.
