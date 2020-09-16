ALTON — The Alton Centennial Rotary Club heard from nutritionist and dietician Dawn Terry at their weekly Zoom meeting on Sept. 10. She spoke about the importance of eating fruit high in vitamin C to build immune system defense to illness, including coronavirus. She also suggested taking vitamins and drinking green tea for the same reason. Terry also recommends eating Indian food, especially cooked with cumin. She also said, “Before you do anything in regards to taking vitamins, or any supplements, be sure to check with your doctor first.”
The Alton Centennial Rotary Club represents the towns of Alton, Barnstead and New Durham. For more information, contact Duane Hammond at 603-569-3745 or duane@metrocast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.