GILFORD — All Brite Cleaning & Restoration and friends, a result of their annual All Brite Food Drive and fundraiser, had made a donation to benefit the Lakes Region programs of the Salvation Army. The donation of $5,000 is an all-time record for the annual effort that started many years ago as a food drive to help those in need. The donation was presented to Major Mike Davis at the Salvation Army located on Union Avenue in Laconia.
All Brite Cleaning & Restoration supports charitable causes in the Lakes Region such as American Red Cross blood drives, Salvation Army food drives, the All Brite Bowling Tournament, and support for those fighting breast cancer via Cleaning For A Reason. “We know how important it is that we support the Salvation Army and their programs," said All Brite founder Rob Stewart, “We want to do everything we can to support our local neighbors in need.”
For more information about All Brite Cleaning & Restoration, visit AllBriteCleaning.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.