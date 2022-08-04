CENTER HARBOR — Shelves at the James E. Nichols Memorial Library are nearly collapsing under the weight of too many great books. In order to lessen the load and make room for new releases, the Library will hold a "Summer Clearance Book Sale" on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Library lawn. All books must go.
Gently worn books, audiobooks and DVDs will be offered at bargain basement, clearance "prices," otherwise known as "free - donations appreciated."
