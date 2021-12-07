WREATHS

Student council members also recently spent an afternoon making wreaths with the help of the Ashland Garden Club. Some finished wreaths were gifted to local businesses while other are hanging outside of the school building. Pat Bergeron, Donna Borges, Candy Bennett, Wilma Garland, Liz Greason, Sam Lacroix and Sherry Norman organized the event. (Courtesy photo)

ASHLAND — According to nokidhungry.org more than 13 million children in the U.S. live in "food insecure" homes. This means that those households don't have enough food for every family member to lead a healthy life. The Ashland Elementary School Student Council once again sponsored a Thanksgiving Food Drive to help with the local need. The students collected over 100 food items which will be donated to the Ashland Community Center.

