ASHLAND — According to nokidhungry.org more than 13 million children in the U.S. live in "food insecure" homes. This means that those households don't have enough food for every family member to lead a healthy life. The Ashland Elementary School Student Council once again sponsored a Thanksgiving Food Drive to help with the local need. The students collected over 100 food items which will be donated to the Ashland Community Center.
AES student council members work to improve their community
