LACONIA — Discover more about Acton Academy, an alternative learning experience for students in grades Kindergarten through sixth. Acton Academy encourages students to follow their curiosity and learn at their own pace in their own way. Students engage in Socratic discussions to strengthen critical thinking, participate in hands-on projects and spend time in nature. The school focuses on inspiring strong character, compassion and kindness as well as building core skills knowledge.
Find out more at an upcoming information session. All are welcome. Sessions are usually 30 minutes.
Upcoming sessions include Feb. 29, 10 a.m.-noon, at Acton Academy, 791 N. Main St.; March 21, 10 a.m. at Meredith Community Center; and March 28, 10 a.m. at the Belknap Mill.
For more information, visit ActonAcademyNH.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.