LACONIA — The 7th annual JBT benefit game, Wolves EHL vs Seacoast Spartans EHL, will be held at Merrill Fay Arena on Saturday, Jan. 22 with 6:30 p.m. puck drop. The game benefits the Cure Starts Now foundation.
For more information visit: www.ne-wolveshockey.com.
