LACONIA — The 40th Annual Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, presented by Hannaford Supermarkets, will be held Tuesday, Dec. 7 to Friday, Dec. 10, live at Tanger Outlets in Tilton. The Auction airs daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Each day will be filled with items up for bid, on-air fun and games, and appearances from friends and neighbors throughout the community.
On Friday, Auction volunteers will come together to announce the total funds raised for children and families in the coming year.
This is the first year that Tanger Outlets has partnered with The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction to host this vital fundraising event. Eric Proulx, general manager of Tanger Outlets in Tilton, is excited to be a part of the Auction.
“At Tanger Outlets, supporting the communities where our shoppers and employees work and live is an important part of our company’s mission. This year, we are fortunate to have the opportunity to welcome The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction as they celebrate their 40th Anniversary. We look forward to working in collaboration with the Auction to support their efforts and help our neighbors this holiday season.”
Jamie Sousa, GLRCA board chair, is thrilled that Tanger Outlets is providing a space to hold this year’s Auction. “We are all so excited to bring the Auction to such a vibrant venue, bustling with holiday cheer,” she states. “This is such a great opportunity to welcome the public back to see the Auction live and to celebrate our 40th year!”
Come experience the Auction in person. Fun guest appearances and surprises to mark our 40th year of helping children and families in the Lakes Region are planned. There will be great in-person, socially distanced viewing on set, and even “curbside pickup” for winning bidders who prefer to remain in their cars. Tanger Outlets offers plenty of convenient parking.
Watch, Stream or Listen
Can’t make it in person? There are so many ways to enjoy the Children’s Auction and bid on fantastic items for your family and friends. Atlantic Broadband viewers can watch us on Channel 12, and LRPA viewers can tune into Channel 25. Prefer to stream? Stream the Auction in high definition on the Laconia Daily Sun website: laconiadailysun.com, at ChildrensAuction.com or live.lrpa.org. Fan of Facebook? Watch on your smart phone, computer or mobile device at Facebook.com/ChildrensAuction. You’re a radio star? Then listen each day with Zack Derby and friends at Lakes 101.5 FM (online at lakes1015.com).
How You Can Help
Donate items.
You are holiday shopping anyway — why not buy something for the Children’s Auction? New, unused items, big and small, and gifts cards are always a hit with bidders. Other popular items include electronics, tools, tickets to sporting events, toys, services — you name it, the auction needs it. Go to the website at ChildrensAuction.com for a list of convenient donation drop-off sites. And on Black Friday weekend, Friday, Nov. 26 – Sunday, Nov. 28, visit the collection site at Tanger Outlets and drop your items off between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items will also be accepted Tuesday-Thursday of Auction Week right at Tanger Outlets.
Become a Sponsor
If you’re a business owner and have always wanted to get involved with the Children’s Auction, it’s not too late to be a sponsor. Email: info@ChildrensAuction.com or call 603-527-0999 for more information on how your business can make a difference in the lives of children.
Bid High, Bid Often
It’s for the kids! Bid online at ChildrensAuction.com, or over the phone during Auction week at 603-527-0999. Your generosity makes all the difference in the lives of children and families in need.
Check out the blog on ChildrensAuction.com, where you’ll see events listed on our calendar all year long.
For more information about the Auction, the nonprofits it supports and how you can help, visit ChildrensAuction.com.
