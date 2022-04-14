FRANKLIN — Plans are underway once again to celebrate the community at the 18th annual Choose Franklin Community Day, sponsored by Hannaford Supermarket, Service Credit Union, Watts Water Technologies, and Franklin Savings Bank, with media sponsor Mix 94.1 FM; the event will take place on Saturday, May 14.
The event will begin with a parade at 10 a.m. which will step off at Franklin High School and proceed easterly to downtown turning on Smith Street and ending at Odell Park. A fair will be held at Odell Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include vendors, crafts, food, games, amusements and entertainment.
If you are a crafter, local businessperson or member of an organization who would like to participate in the fair and/or the parade, contact Jan Andrus at 603-671-1255 option 1, or Krystal Alpers at 603-934-2118 or download a Participation Form at www.sau18.org, click on Community Day under News & Announcements.
Remember to sign up soon, after April 22 a $10 late fee will be assessed if space is available.
