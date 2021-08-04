GILFORD — Gilford Rotary Club announces that the annual Cheryl Lynn Walsh Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Kendall Jones, an outstanding member of the Class of 2021 from Gilford High School. The Cheryl Walsh Memorial Scholarship was established in 1988 in memory of Cheryl, a former Gilford High School student.
Kendall Jones spent much of her high school years on the slopes. She was captain of the alpine ski team which won two state championships during her career, and she worked as a ski instructor at Waterville Valley. She was on the chairlift when she found out that she got accepted into her “dream college,” she said, which nearly caused her to drop her phone. Jones also played soccer, coached for the town’s Parks and Recreation Department, and worked as a theater tech.
Jones will be attending Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, where she will study biology. Her father, Fred Jones, was chief medical officer at Lakes Region General Hospital. He passed away unexpectedly on April 27, and her intention is to work in either medicine or public health.
“I’d like to follow in those footsteps,” Jones said.
Contributions may be made to: The Cheryl Lynn Walsh Memorial Scholarship Foundation, c/o Treasurer, Gilford Rotary, Inc., P.O. Box 7091,Gilford, NH 03247-7091.
