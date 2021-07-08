ALTON BAY — The Lake Winnipesaukee waterfront along Alton Bay will come alive with color, flavor and music for the 31st annual Craft Fair at the Bay on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18.
Over 75 juried artisans from all over New England will display and sell their American made arts and crafts; including soy, cribbage boards, fine jewelry, hair accessories, scarves, doll clothes, fuses glass, tile, cutting boards, metal, wreathes, pet accessories and pet treats, landscape photography, personal care, dolls, table runners, garden art, floral arrangements, tie dye, children's toys, painted stemware, handbags, adirondack-style furniture, garlic graters, decorative paintings, original paintings, ariel photography, wearable art, turned wood, custom signs, wood burning, flame colorant, pottery, ladies apparel, leather, adult apparel, beaded jewelry and much more.
Sample specialty foods such as herbal dips, BBQ sauces, salsas, maple syrup, kettle corn, lemonade, roasted nuts and more.
The Craft Fair at the Bay is free admission and held rain or shine. Friendly pets on leash are welcome.
Directions: Route 95 North to Spaulding Turnpike, Exit 15 onto Route 11 West.
GPS Address: 24 Mt. Major Hwy, Alton Bay.
Alton Bay is accessible by boat on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Festival Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
For more information visit us at castleberryfairs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.