ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care announces two new, free COVID-19 testing sites opening in the coming days in partnership with the State of New Hampshire:
Lincoln: Whale's Tale Water Park, 481 Daniel Webster Hwy — This site will be open six days a week, Sunday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting Sunday, Jan. 23.
Belmont: 96 Daniel Webster Hwy — This site will open Tuesday, Jan. 25. It will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More information on the pop-up locations can be found on the ClearChoiceMD website: https://ccmdcenters.
