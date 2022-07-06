LACONIA — Join LRPA After Dark at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9 for the presentation of “The Snows of Kilimanjaro,” starring Gregory Peck, Susan Hayward and Ava Gardner.
You can’t find television like this it anywhere but LRPA TV, Breezeline Channel 25. Not a subscriber? Then log onto Live Stream through: www.lrpa.org, where you can catch all the fun.
