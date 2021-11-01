MEREDITH — The Meredith Parks & Recreation Department will be holding their 10th annual Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Meredith Community Center. The premise of this craft fair is homemade/handmade crafts, foods and items. This craft fair has provided many local, as well as non-local crafters with the opportunity to share their talents with the general public, and it is a wonderful opportunity to browse all the amazing, unique handmade items that make for great gift giving ideas for loved ones. Over the last nine years, Meredith Parks & Recreation has had the pleasure of various artists participating including woodworking, knitters, painters, crafters, jewelers, bakers, photographers and musicians as well as many others, and we look forward to many more this year.
The baked goods sale will expand to include some small savory items such as soups and chili; along with the baked goodies and coffee offered in the past. Come enjoy all the crafts and handmade items, enjoy a bowl of soup or a few cookies and coffee, browse the raffle table to see what you would like to try to win.
For more information contact the Meredith Parks & Recreation Department at 603-279-8197 or their website www.meredithnh.org.
