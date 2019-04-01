GILFORD — Businesses looking to grow their presence and generate new customers in a relaxed setting, while sampling craft beers and a chance to win prizes, can do so at Patrick's Pub & Eatery.
“Our 'Connect' event, held Thursdays from 5-7 p.m., is about partnering with local businesses and organizations to generate some buzz, make new relationships and have fun,” said Patrick’s General Manager Megan Page. “We work hard to provide exceptional value to our featured businesses while building new relationships and new customers”.
Adding to their business partners for 'Connect,' Patrick’s is teaming up with Woodstock Inn & Brewery of Lincoln, who will feature their craft brews during each 'Connect' event. “We’ll be providing free samples of at least two of their craft beers, and we’ll be offering them at only $3 during the event. The Woodstock Brewery produces a great selection of amazing craft brews,” said Patrick’s Bar Manager Tracey Sopinskey. “We currently have their Frosty Goggles, a refreshing red pale ale, and it’s very popular.”
In addition to prizes from Patrick’s and the featured business, Woodstock Inn & Brewery will be providing the grand prize, to be given away at each event. The prize is an overnight stay for two at their Inn in Lincoln, along with breakfast and a tour of the brewery. “We like to call this a ‘Get Out of Town’ prize package,” said Page. “Our customers really enjoy the chance to get up to Lincoln for a great overnight trip, with great fun and hospitality from the staff at the Woodstock Inn. Our goal is to make this a successful night for the featured business and their customers, while also creating a fun experience for our customers.”
For more information, visit www.PatricksPub.com/Connect, or email megan@patrickspub.com.
