Wood and Clay

Shannon Robinson-Beland, left, co-owner of Wood & Clay and Becky Bryant, president and CEO of Lakes Region Community Services. (Courtesy photo)

GILFORD — Wood & Clay, a local company that specializes in custom home construction and renovations in the Lakes Region, has purchased another $25,000 in New Hampshire business tax credits to support the redevelopment of the Gale School in Belmont. Just last year, they purchased $50,000. The project will transform the historic schoolhouse into a community facility that will include on the second floor a new program center for Lakes Region Community Services.

Wood & Clay, based in Gilford, is owned by husband and wife team, Kevin Beland and Shannon Robinson-Beland.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.