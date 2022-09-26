GILFORD — Wood & Clay, a local company that specializes in custom home construction and renovations in the Lakes Region, has purchased another $25,000 in New Hampshire business tax credits to support the redevelopment of the Gale School in Belmont. Just last year, they purchased $50,000. The project will transform the historic schoolhouse into a community facility that will include on the second floor a new program center for Lakes Region Community Services.
Wood & Clay, based in Gilford, is owned by husband and wife team, Kevin Beland and Shannon Robinson-Beland.
“We hope our additional pledge this year inspires other local businesses to contribute, especially with the project getting closer to its fundraising goal,” said Shannon Robinson-Beland. “It’s exciting that LRCS will be part of the next chapter for the Gale School — what a great way to put this historic building back to good use serving local families again.”
“The Gale School will be a great location for us,” said Rebecca Bryant, president and CEO of LRCS. “It will enable us to expand the reach of our programming, offering it to new families and to existing clients who will find the Gale School a more convenient location.”
Lakes Region Community Developers (LRCD) is the developer for the project. LRCD and LRCS are partnering to sell the tax credits to local businesses. They have $160,000 left to sell in order to move ahead with construction.
Businesses interested in purchasing tax credits for the Gale School project should contact Carmen Lorentz at LRCD by calling 603-524-0747, ext 110.
