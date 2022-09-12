frybaby

Laura Lady has developed and is selling a solution to fat buildup from pouring oit down the sink called Fryaway, a powdery mix that home chefs can add to leftover cooking oil. Lady uses the machine that seals the packagin in her test kitchen of her Webster home. Lady is moving to outsource her production because of the exploding sales of her product. (Geoff Forester/Concord Monitor)

It must be admitted that in the honor roll of modern problems, few sound as funny as “fatbergs.”

“We were literally laughing, tears rolling down our faces, talking about all the things that had been discovered in this glob of waste,” said Laura Lady, recalling the reaction of friends the first time she heard about one of these sewer-pipe-clogging buildups of oils and other debris.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.