LACONIA — For the third year, 'Business New Hampshire Magazine' has recognized Wescott Law as one of the Top Law Firms in the state. Wescott Law, with eight attorneys and three offices, was the only central New Hampshire-based firm to be recognized.
“Wescott Law has served clients in the Lakes Region for over 90 years. We take pride in our work and in our community, and we are honored that our firm continues to be recognized by 'Business New Hampshire Magazine,'" said Attorney Kathrine Lacey, assistant managing partner. Lacey, who has been with the firm since 2013, joined Managing Partner Allison Ambrose in leading the firm last year. Wescott Law was named to the list of Top Female-led firms in 2018.
Ambrose cites the firm’s dedication to community involvement as one of their strong points. “Throughout our long history in the Lakes Region, Wescott Law has placed tremendous value on fostering a positive workplace culture and volunteerism within our community; this has proven to be a great benefit to all of our attorneys, staff and clients, as well as the greater Lakes Region area overall.”
Wescott Law’s main office is in Laconia, with satellite offices in Meredith and Portsmouth. To learn more about the firm, visit wescottlawnh.com or call 603-524-2166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.