GILFORD — The Village Nursery School has a new staff member for the 2020-2021 school year. Kaitlyn Marcella graduated from NHTI with an associate of science degree in early childhood education and is currently working toward a bachelor of science from Granite State College. Marcella grew up in Gilford with her parents and two siblings and attended Village Nursery School. She still lives there with her boyfriend Kris and German Shepherd dog Jackie. Marcella joins Director and Head Teacher Nancy Simoneau, and returning teachers Caroline Drouin and Amy Kulczar.
The Village Nursery School will open Monday, Sept. 21. The four- and five-year-old classes currently have a waiting list, but the school is accepting applications for the three- and four-year-old classes which meet Tuesdays and Thursdays. For further information, visit gilfordvillagenurseryschool.com, call 603-524-7444 or find them on Facebook.
