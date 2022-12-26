CHERRY HILL, New Jersey — TD Bank, "America's Most Convenient Bank," has named Sheryl L. McQuade as the regional president of its New England Metro.

In this role, McQuade will lead TD Bank’s New England consumer and small business, commercial, and middle-market banking and lending services throughout a network of approximately 310 stores and nearly 2,900 employees in the greater New England region.

