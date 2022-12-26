CHERRY HILL, New Jersey — TD Bank, "America's Most Convenient Bank," has named Sheryl L. McQuade as the regional president of its New England Metro.
In this role, McQuade will lead TD Bank’s New England consumer and small business, commercial, and middle-market banking and lending services throughout a network of approximately 310 stores and nearly 2,900 employees in the greater New England region.
She joined TD in 2019 as regional president of the Northern New England Metro.
"Sheryl's leadership, passion and strong focus on customers and colleagues has helped TD gain market share and attract talent in her three years at the bank, including during the significant challenges of the pandemic," said Chris Giamo, head of commercial banking. "TD is committed to New England and our operations in the region, and Sheryl will lead our market teams to further success."
Outside of work, McQuade serves on the board of directors of the Granite YMCA and the New Hampshire Business and Industry Association. She holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Lehigh University and an MBA from Western New England University in Massachusetts. McQuade also was part of TD's winning team for the 2021 American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Team Award.
TD Bank is headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. To learn more, visit td.com/us.
