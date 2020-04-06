You’ll need to file taxes if you’re a dependent on someone else's tax return when you meet certain income criteria.
Before reviewing the criteria, here’s a quick overview of the types of income:
• Earned income includes salaries, wages, tips, professional fees, and taxable scholarships and fellowship grants.
• Unearned income includes taxable interest, dividends, capital gain distributions, unemployment compensation, and taxable social security benefits, pensions, and annuities.
• Gross income is the total of your earned and unearned income.
Criteria for Filing Taxes as a Dependent in Tax Year 2019
If you’re a single or married dependent under age 65, you need to file taxes if any of these are true:
• Unearned income more than $1,100
• Earned income more than $12,200
• Gross income more than $1,100 or earned income up to $11,850 — plus $350
• Gross income of at least $5, and you had a spouse who filed a separate return and itemized deductions (if married)
If you’re a single dependent over age 65, you have to file taxes if any of these are true:
• Unearned income more than $2,750 ($4,400 if over 65 and blind)
• Earned income more than $13,850 ($15,500 if over 65 and blind)
• Gross income more than the larger of $2,750 (or $4,400 if over 65 and blind), or earned income (up to $11,850) plus $2,000 (or $3,650 if over age 65 and blind)
If you’re a married dependent over age 65, you need to file taxes if any of these are true:
• Unearned income more than $2,400 ($3,700 if over 65 and blind)
• Earned income more than $13,500 ($14,800 if over 65 and blind)
• Gross income of at least $5, and you had a spouse who filed a separate return and itemized deductions
• Gross income more than the larger of $2,400 (or $3,700 if over 65 and blind), or earned income up to $11,850 plus $1,650 (or $2,950 if over 65 and blind)
Even if you don’t have to file taxes as dependent, you might want to. That way, you’ll get a refund of any state or federal tax you’ve had withheld.
