CONCORD — Tanger Outlets Tilton was one of four winners of the Business in the Arts Awards presented by the New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts.
The award recognized Tanger Outlets Tilton for lending space, guidance, and promotion in its facility to the Lakes Region Art Association for exhibits, workshops, and weekly drop-ins for arts groups to build a connected arts community.
Other companies named were TD Bank, Mount Sunapee Resort, and Experience of Portsmouth. Barbara Couch received the Leadership Award for her longstanding commitment to arts organizations in the Upper Valley and statewide.
