Steven Bennett retired from New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp on Oct. 29, after 36 years of dedicated service to the company and its community financial institutions, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank, Savings Bank of Walpole and NHTrust.
Steve started his career with MVSB in September of 1985 as bank security officer, a role previously held by his late father, Robert. When the bank aligned with the Merrimack to form NHMB, Steve transitioned to a new role of secure documents distribution and special projects assistant in the facilities department for the shared services organization in 2007.
“I started here when there were just 33 employees, and now there are more than 500,” said Steve. “The people that I have worked with and the friends that I have made throughout my time here have just been incredible. It has been an absolute honor to have worked the last 36 years with such an amazing organization. I would recommend to anyone to work here. The management team is great and they treat their employees with respect.”
“I have been working with Steve for more than 22 years, and there are no words that can truly sum up his time here,” said Alison Whynot, vice president, facilities. “He has been a great example of our values and has been an incredible friend to all of us. He is always ready with a quick smile and a joke and happy to assist anyone. Many people have depended on Steve daily as he has performed a lot of little jobs behind the scenes that have kept us all going. We will miss seeing him every day and we wish him the best in his well-earned retirement.”
Steve is excited to spend retirement with his wife of over 50 years, Monica, his daughter Kelly and his dog Cooper.
For more information, visit nhmutual.com.
