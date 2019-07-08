LACONIA — Brenda Buttrick, administrator of St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia, received the American College of Health Care Administrators' Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award, one of the highest honors bestowed to skilled nursing leaders on a national level.
The award honors administrators who have demonstrated leadership excellence and superior facility performance according to various health, safety and quality measures.
“Brenda is someone who gives her heart and soul to the hundreds of seniors across the Lakes Region that she and St. Francis are proud to serve,” said Alain Bernard, assistant vice-president of healthcare services for Catholic Charities New Hampshire. “The residents love her; the staff looks up to her; and the community is a better place because of her. We’re incredibly proud of her as she is recognized for this extraordinary honor.”
