NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Youth Center has made a generous educational advancement investment for staff to pursue professional development. The nonprofit is offering employees the opportunity to apply for financial support from the Lou and Lutza Smith Educational Fund, which provides grants restricted specifically to Spaulding employees’ professional development. Approved funds can be used for tuition reimbursement for a variety of educational courses, including College for America. Offered by select employers, College for America offers industry-leading competency-based programs, built specifically to serve working adults and contributes toward an advanced degree from Southern New Hampshire University.
Through the Lou and Lutza Smith Educational Fund, Spaulding invested over $51,000 in 2018 to employee professional development. With the support of Spaulding’s educational advancement benefits, the following staff members recently earned their degree:
- Donna Fink, associate of arts for healthcare management, Southern New Hampshire University
- Katie Isabelle, associate of arts for healthcare management, Southern New Hampshire University
- Kristina Lindroth, associate of arts in general studies, Southern New Hampshire University
- Natalie Winchester, associate of arts in healthcare management, Southern New Hampshire University
- Jason Perkins, bachelor of arts in healthcare management with concentration in global perspective, Southern New Hampshire University
- Stephanie Walker, bachelor of arts in English language arts and general special education, Granite State College
- Alexsus Bougie, master of science in psychology with specialization in applied behavior analysis, Capella University
“Spaulding Youth Center is dedicated to investing in our employees’ professional development,” said Susan C. Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Spaulding Youth Center. “As an educational institution, we are deeply committed to the concept of lifelong learning and recognize that personal satisfaction and accomplishment of achieving academic goals is critical for every individual on campus, from our youngest student to our most tenured employee.”
In addition to the professional development support available through this fund, as well as monies allocated in the operational budget, Spaulding Youth Center offers a full suite of employee benefits and training. To learn more about current opportunities at Spaulding Youth Center, visit spauldingyouthcenter.org/careers.
