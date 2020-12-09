LACONIA — Gilda’s Club New Hampshire has named Scott Kalicki as its Executive Director. Scott will head the development and overall operations of Gilda’s Club New Hampshire. The club, the first in the New England area, is getting close to opening its doors in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.
Kalicki, a Laconia resident, recently retired as the President of Lakes Region Community College. Throughout his life he has been involved in many volunteer opportunities, such as being on boards including Special Olympics New Hampshire, Belknap County Economic Development Council, Lakes Region Child Care Service, Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, and much more.
After retiring, Kalicki realized that he is someone who would never be content to just sit at home. He wanted to spend this phase of his life giving back to the community. His mother was going through cancer and he is a hospice volunteer for the Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice, so when he saw the ad for the position at Gilda’s Club, it felt like a perfect fit.
“I felt like this was the perfect opportunity for me to utilize my professional skills in a way that hugely impacts my community,” said Kalicki. “I have been a fan of Gilda’s Club for many years and when I saw that they were looking for someone to lead the club in New Hampshire, I answered the call.”
“We are excited that Scott has joined our leadership team,” said Pat Anderson, President of Gilda’s Club New Hampshire. “His leadership experience and knowledge of our community is just what we need as we work through the last stage needed to get the club open in the Laconia area.”
“It’s even more important under the current circumstances.” Anderson continued. “People who are going through cancer often feel very much alone and the additional isolation imposed on them by COVID 19 makes it even worse. For new cancer cases, our state ranks among the worst 25% of states for all cancers, so we know there is a great need for Gilda’s Club.”
