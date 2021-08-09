CONCORD — The Presidential Oaks board of trustees have hired Jeff Schwartz of Laconia as the new chief executive officer for the retirement and skilled nursing community.
Schwartz joined the team in June.
A native of Massachusetts, Schwartz comes to Presidential Oaks with more than 30 years of experience in long-term healthcare management and facility operations. He holds nursing home administrator licenses in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
Most recently, Schwartz was chief operating officer and administrator at Sunny Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Assisted Living in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.
“I am looking forward to this new challenge of working with the health care heroes at Presidential Oaks,” said Schwartz.
Three main goals Schwartz said he will be focusing on over the next few months center around implementation of a new electronic medical records system, improving communication with the community, and upgrading the physical plant and environment.
To reach Schwartz, call 603-724-6101 or email exec@presidentialoaks.org.
Presidential Oaks is at 200 Pleasant St. For more information, call 603-724-6100.
