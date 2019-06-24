PLYMOUTH — Plymouth State University recently named Ann McClellan as associate provost. McClellan has taught British literature at PSU for 14 years, also serving as English Department chair for six years and Women’s Studies Program chair for four years.
“Ann brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Associate Provost role,” said Plymouth State University President Donald L. Birx. “Her deep commitment to the entire PSU community, and the leadership she has shown over the years will be tremendous assets to our faculty and students alike. Ann was visionary in embracing the clusters approach, leading the development of the Arts and Technologies Cluster, which will enable her to ensure that faculty are supported as they collaborate across disciplines, and that our students have opportunities for enriching clusters experiences.”
McClellan has been involved in the campus community since joining the PSU faculty in 2005. She became involved with several initiatives and policy-making committees while teaching and advising students and student groups. Most recently, she oversaw the evolution of several departments into one interdisciplinary Arts and Technologies Cluster. McClellan was elected by faculty members to lead a cross-campus leadership team in 2018 to help the university further integrate the clusters educational model.
“I am very passionate about the integrated clusters educational model and the level of innovation it is bringing to our students and their educational experiences,” said McClellan, “I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues across all disciplines to help them continue incorporating pedagogy and clusters into their classes, and helping students develop the problem-solving skills they need to be successful.”
Provost Robin Dorff said, “I personally look forward to collaborating with Ann as we continue to develop challenging and engaging ‘real world’ learning opportunities for our students that will prepare them to be significant contributors and effective leaders when they leave PSU.”
In 2016, McClellan was recognized with awards for Distinguished Scholarship and Excellence in Faculty Service. PSU also honored McClellan with the Distinguished Academic Advising Award in 2015 and the Theo Kalikow Award in 2010.
McClellan holds a bachelor of arts in English from the University of Michigan, and a master of arts in Literature, and a Ph.D. in English Literature from the University of Cincinnati.
For more information about Plymouth State University, visit www.plymouth.edu.
