Loudon — Pleasant View Gardens, one of the country’s top-performing wholesale growers of annuals, perennials, and herbs — most notably Proven Winners plants — announced today the addition of Wendy Farrell as Brand Marketing Manager.
Wendy joins the Pleasant View team bringing over 20 years of marketing experience from technology, consulting, and promotional products industries. Her strengths include developing high-level marketing strategies, strong management of end-to-end product creation and promotion, digital transformation, and an expertise in lean methodologies.
In her new role with Pleasant View Gardens, Wendy will lead the product marketing, product management and R&D teams. She will be focused on product strategies, driving brand awareness and demand generation, and being part of a thriving team building toward even greater success.
“We are excited to welcome Wendy to our organization. Her wealth of knowledge coupled with her strong leadership skills will be a big asset to the growing Pleasant View team,” said Andy Huntington, GM of Pleasant View Gardens. “We look forward to Wendy’s contributions to help us increase market share and profitability.”
