MEREDITH — Philip “Phil” Emma, executive vice-president and chief operating officer of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp, is retiring on Dec. 31, after 20 years with the organization.
Emma has had an extensive career in financial and operational roles for public and private companies and financial institutions, spanning 44 years. He joined Merrimack County Savings Bank in 2000 as senior vice-president, chief financial officer and treasurer. In 2008, he was promoted to executive vice-president, and in 2010 added the responsibilities of COO for the bank. He became executive vice-president of NHMB upon its formation in 2013, continuing in the position through his promotion to COO.
He also served as president of MillRiver Wealth Management from April 2015 through June 2016 and president of The Merrimack from January 2016 through October 2018.
Emma’s guidance was essential during the formation of NHMB, when The Merrimack and MVSB formally affiliated. The first relationship of its kind in the state, NHMB positioned the banks to leverage each other’s strengths as both work together to advance a shared vision of maintaining and enhancing community banking standards and values.
“Phil’s talent and leadership have been vital to the success of our organization,” said Gregg Tewksbury, president and chief executive officer of NHMB. “His banking knowledge and expertise, coupled with his unwavering desire to retain the best of community banking, has been essential to the organization as chief operating officer. Phil will be greatly missed, and we wish him the very best in the next phase of his life.”
“Under Phil’s leadership, The Merrimack sought every opportunity to lend responsibly while supporting both personal and business customers,” said Linda Lorden, president of The Merrimack. “During his time as president, we’ve also increased our lending capacity, managed the growing cost of regulation and technology and provided more career opportunities for our valued employees. His commitment to Merrimack style has greatly benefitted our employees, customers and the communities we serve.”
“It has been an absolute honor to spend the last 20 years at such a remarkable organization,” said Emma. “We’ve developed a business model that has worked quite well. Our three banks have each recorded a significant amount of success over the past 150 years by remaining loyal and respectful to employees, customers, and the community. We are very fortunate to have the great talent that exists among our wonderful staff. I’m blessed and I’m fortunate to have connected with so many people over the years. Now I’m looking forward to many new experiences with family and friends and opportunities to continue to make a difference.”
Emma was recently selected as a member of the New Hampshire 200 by the editors of New Hampshire Business Review, resulting in a personal, engaging look at the state’s most influential business leaders.
Emma is the vice-chair of the board for Concord Hospital. He has played an active role with the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce and the American Bankers Association’s accounting group, and represented New Hampshire on its Community Banking Council. He was also an active board member of New Hampshire Bankers Association, and previously served on the boards for CATCH, the White Birch Center in Henniker, Riverbend, Second Start, Canterbury Shaker Village, and Mount Kearsarge Indian Museum.
Emma is a graduate of Bentley College and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and resides in Henniker.
