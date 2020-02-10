LACONIA — Paul Falvey, president and chief executive officer for Bank of New Hampshire, was recently named in New Hampshire Business Review’s ‘New Hampshire 200,' a list that spotlights the 200 most influential New Hampshire business leaders.
The 200 executives were selected based on input from regional business circles, interviews and research. The list includes people from all walks of life and careers, who care deeply about the people and future of New Hampshire.
Falvey joined Bank of New Hampshire in 2017. Since then, the bank has received awards recognizing its dedication to customers, employees and communities. Most recently, the bank of New Hampshire was voted Best Bank, Best Customer Service, Best Place to Work and Best Home Mortgage Lender in The Best Of the Lakes Region competition. Bank of New Hampshire was also recently named the fastest growing bank in the state by Business New Hampshire Magazine.
For information about The New Hampshire 200, visit NHBR.com.
For more information about Bank of New Hampshire, call 800-832-0912, or visit BankNH.com.
