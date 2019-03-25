CAMPTON — Northway Bank has promoted Channele Wingrove to branch manager of the bank’s Campton location.
In her role, Wingrove will be responsible for cultivating and strengthening relationships in the greater Campton area.
Wingrove joined the bank with more than 10 years of customer service experience and most recently served as assistant branch manager of Northway Bank’s Plymouth branch. Prior to that, she served as a senior financial specialist and employee mentor at UW Credit Union.
A California native, Wingrove holds a bachelor of arts degree in Sociology from California State University-Stanislaus. She currently resides in Campton and enjoys experiencing cultures around the globe with her husband, whom she met on a trip overseas.
Contact her at cwingrove@northwaybank.com or 603-342-1420.
