CONCORD — For the fifth time in the last seven years, Northeast Delta Dental has been recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work For in New Hampshire. The competition was fierce, with a record number of companies hoping to position themselves as an attractive employer in a tight labor market. But Northeast Delta Dental prevailed, placing sixth out of 30. The company was awarded for going out of its way to create an engaging workplace and for understanding that fulfilled employees are more productive.
“This is a testament to the amazing colleagues we have, all of us rowing in the same direction,” explained President and CEO Tom Raffio. “Key to our success is the high level of expertise we see in every position, with long term colleagues providing the experience and newer colleagues providing energy and asking relevant questions which give us pause. Many thanks to Business NH Magazine for this prestigious award.”
Northeast Delta Dental was also awarded Best Company to Work For in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame for two years, from 2020 to 2021 for receiving the award four out of five years. The company’s story is highlighted in the September issue of Business NH Magazine.
About Northeast Delta Dental
Northeast Delta Dental, a nonprofit member company of Delta Dental Plans Association, is the region’s most trusted name in dental insurance for companies of all sizes, individuals, and families in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Northeast Delta Dental administers dental benefits for more than 1,005,000 people, with a network of 1,798 participating dentists, or 87% of the total dentists in the tri-state area. To learn more about their products and how they can keep you smiling, visit nedelta.com.
