MEREDITH — Pamela Noble, vice-president, mortgage sales operations officer for Meredith Village Savings Bank and Merrimack County Savings Bank, will retire on Dec. 31 after more than 29 years with the bank.
Noble is based out of the MVSB Main Office in Meredith, and has worked at that location since 2000.
“Pam has been an integral member of the mortgage lending team,” said Carol Bickford, senior vice-president, residential mortgage lending. “She has exceptional leadership qualities and dedicates herself to service. It has been my pleasure to work alongside her. Pam has been a remarkable employee and colleague, and we can’t thank her enough for the last 29 years.”
“I feel very fortunate to have been able to work at such a fine community institution, where service to others is prioritized,” said Noble. “I will miss the incredible people I’ve worked with over the years, as well as many of our customers, who I am happy to call my friends.”
Noble began her career with MVSB in 1990 at the Route 104 Office in Meredith as a part-time teller. She went on to hold positions as a customer service representative, assistant head teller, and head teller before transitioning to Lending in 2000. Since then, she has been promoted to assistant vice-president, then to vice-president, loan officer, and again to vice-president mortgage sales operations officer for both MVSB and The Merrimack.
She has been on MVSB’s annual fundraising team for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and has served for a number of years on the Lakes Region Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Planning Committee. She has served as a board member of the Lakes Region Boys and Girls Club and continues to serve on the board of New Beginnings.
