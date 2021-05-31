NHTrust has announced Kelly Brown has joined as assistant vice president, trust administration manager. Kelly will be working remotely but is based out of the NHTrust Concord office at 89 North Main Street. In this role, Brown will oversee trust administration services and trust client support services.
“We’re happy to welcome Kelly to our team," said Eulalie Paris, vice president operations, partnerships & client experience for NHTrust. “Her background in wealth management and in particular the area of high-net worth clients will serve and compliment us well. I am excited to have her focus and guidance on trust client needs and experiences.”
Prior to coming to NHTrust, Brown was responsible for providing wealth management services to affluent clients throughout New York City, Long Island and Fairfield County Connecticut. She was focused on streamlining customer interactions and evolving the personalized needs of her clients.
Brown is a member volunteer for the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation which provides a $35,000 educational account for every child who loses a parent serving in the US Marine Corps or any federal law enforcement agency.
For more information, call 603-223-2712 or visit nhtrust.com.
