CONCORD — New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp recently welcomed Elizabeth Hazen as the newest collections officer for sister companies Meredith Village Savings Bank, Merrimack County Savings Bank and Savings Bank of Walpole. She will work in NHMB’s operations facility on Foundry Street.
“It has been wonderful to have Beth on our team,” said Kim Carter, vice president, loan operations. “Her expertise, competence, leadership and mentorship experience serve as great assets for our organization. The pandemic created financial challenges for many of the households in our community. Adding Beth to the team has allowed us to address the associated concerns for our customers even more readily. We are really proud of helping our customers through these difficult times so that they can concentrate on their own recovery. Adding someone as talented and dedicated to customers as Beth has helped us expand that ability.”
“I really care about people and it has always been rewarding to help them in any way I can,” said Hazen.
Hazen has spent more than 10 years in banking, focusing in collections management prior to joining NHMB. Hazen is certified in advanced collections and bankruptcy. She has volunteered for food and clothing drives, homeless shelters and humane societies in Vermont and New Hampshire. She currently resides in Deering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.