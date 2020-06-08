CONCORD — The New Hampshire Automobile Dealers Association has a new leader for 2020. Lisa Nast was elected chair of the board of directors of NHADA. A 13-year owner of Dalton Mountain Motorsports, the North Country business leader will help guide auto businesses as the industry adjusts to a new normal of operations in the COVID-19 economy.
“Within these challenging times, New Hampshire auto businesses have unique new opportunities to serve customers in a different, yet effective way,” said Nast. “Through shared best practices, teamwork and a renewed spirit of cooperation, I believe the association can weather these difficult times and be in a strong long-term position with the new relationships we are building with customers through new procedures and a collective need to care for one another’s health.”
Nast was born and raised in northern NH. Her career in motorsports began in 2001. She is in her second term as a member of the NHADA board and serves on the executive committee. Prior to working in the motorsports industry, Nast worked for an auto dealership. Before that, she was in commercial banking.
Nast is joined by two new directors, Ron Poirier of Bob & Sons Automotive of Manchester, and John Sawyer, Jr. of Portsmouth Ford. Directors whose elected terms recently ended are Don Goulet of Dyna Tune in Manchester and Miles Cook of Rochester Motorsports, immediate past chair. David Hammer of Contemporary Chrysler in Milford was elected treasurer.
Roger Groux of Honda Barn in Stratham was re-elected as secretary, and longtime leader of NHADA Pete McNamara was re-elected as president for a two-year term.
“Our association is only as strong as its business owners,” said McNamara. “We have significant challenges facing our members, but we will meet those challenges with innovative and creative solutions to problems we couldn’t have foreseen just a few months ago. We are fortunate to have Lisa’s combination of financial and automotive professional background because the type of difficulties that lie ahead requires someone who has signed paychecks on both sides of the ledger.”
NHADA is a statewide trade association, representing the interests of the motor vehicle retail industry.
