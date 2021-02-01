MANCHESTER — Celebrating the top residential home designs in New Hampshire and beyond, New Hampshire Home honored the winners of its 2021 Design Awards on Wednesday, January 20, during a virtual ceremony. The 2021 Design Awards celebrate excellence in home design and the creative use of materials in new, remodeled, and historic New Hampshire residences. From a Meredith getaway to a peaceful beach retreat, New Hampshire Home honored nine projects this year.
"Once again, we are impressed by the outstanding talent and creativity of the state's designers and architects," said Erica Thoits, editor of New Hampshire Home. "Though we wish we could have celebrated in person, it was nevertheless our pleasure to recognize and honor such exceptional work, from a custom designed ski room in Bretton Woods and a remodeled summer house on the seacoast to a stunning modern home and a Lakes Region getaway in Meredith."
New Hampshire Home selects a different panel of out-of-state judges each year to determine winners. This year’s jurors are from Connecticut and include architect George Fellner, principal of Fellner Architects in East Haddam, interior designer Sharon McCormick of Sharon McCormick Designs in Glastonbury, and architect Phil Barlow, principal of To Design in New Britain.
2021 New Hampshire Home Design Award winners:
Architectural Design: Modern
Shoreland Overlook — Tom Murdough, Murdough Design
Project location: Center Harbor, NH
Company location: Concord, MA
Architectural Design: Traditional
Meredith Getaway — Jeremy Bonin, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, Bonin Architects & Associates
Project location: Meredith, NH
Company location: New London, NH
Interior Design
Wisteria Place — Robert Carty and Cristina Johnson, TMS Architects
Project location: Wellesley, MA
Company location: Portsmouth, NH
Kitchen Design: New Construction
Peaceful Beach Retreat — PKsurroundings
Project location: North Hampton, NH
Company location: Exeter, NH
Kitchen Design: Renovation
Harbor Inspired Kitchen – PKsurroundings
Project location: Portsmouth, NH
Company location: Exeter, NH
Outdoor Design
3 Seasons Outside on Alton Bay – Hayden McLaughlin, Belknap Landscape
Project location: Alton, NH
Company location: Gilford, NH
Remodeling/Renovation Design
Summer House — Lafe Covill, TMS Architects
Project location: Hampton, NH
Company location: Portsmouth, NH
Small Home Design
Mighty Views — Shannon Alther, TMS Architects
Project location: Rye, NH
Company location: Portsmouth, NH
Specialty Room Design
Ski Room — Randy Trainor, C. Randolph Trainor Interiors
Project location: Bretton Woods, NH
Company location: Franconia, NH
2020 Home of the Year
Shoreland Overlook — Tom Murdough, Murdough Design
Project location: Center Harbor, NH
Company location: Concord, MA
Award winners will be featured in the March/April issue of New Hampshire Home. For information on previous recipients, visit www.nhhomemagazine.com/design-awards.
The Gold sponsors of the 2021 Design Awards were Crown Point Cabinetry and Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting. The Home of the Year category sponsor was Belletetes and Knob Creek was the general event sponsor.
