PLYMOUTH — New Hampshire Electric Cooperative announced the departure of President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Camerino.
Camerino has accepted a position with McLane Middleton, Professional Association, a regional law firm based in New Hampshire, to be their executive director and CEO. Camerino joined NHEC as President and CEO in March 2015. Before joining the Co-op, Camerino spent over 30 years as an attorney at McLane Middleton.
"The entire Co-op Board joins me in thanking Steve for his hard work and contributions to NHEC,” said Jeffery Morrill, chair of the board of directors. “We congratulate Steve on this new opportunity with McLane Middleton and wish him success in this exciting new venture. Over the past six years Steve has guided the Co-op and achieved a great deal on behalf of our members. Steve’s steady leadership and commitment to our members will be missed and we wish him the best.”
“It was a difficult decision to leave the Co-op, and I wish my colleagues the best,” said Camerino. “Serving NHEC’s members for the past six years as president and CEO has been an honor and a privilege. I’m looking forward to the next steps, but I will always look back fondly on my time with the Co-op.”
Camerino’s last day at NHEC will be August 6. During that time he will be coordinating with NHEC’s Board of Directors to ensure a smooth transition. The Board has created a committee that has begun the search for the Co-op’s next CEO.
