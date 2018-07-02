MOULTONBOROUGH — Donnybrook Home Services and Allan Home Check earned Accredited Member status from the National Home Watch Association for the fourth year.
Owner Don Muscavitz Jr. was born and raised in Moultonborough and is active with several community programs there and in other Lakes Region communities.
Muscavitz started Donnybrook in 2004, believing that, while having a friend, neighbor or relative checking in at a home might seem to make sense, there are no guarantees that an emergency situation won’t be mishandled or a mistake made. An insured, bonded and accredited company like Donnybrook Home Services and Allan Home Check ensures the protection needed.
After every Home Watch inspection, the client is sent a report, complete with pictures and a description of any issues discovered. Inspections are conducted on a weekly or every-other-week basis.
The company also offers many other absentee owner services.
“I look after your place like I do my own,” Muscavitz said. “You can always count on my company to have your back.”
Contact Donnybrook Home Services and Allan Home Check at 603-284-7343 or 569-0606, or at don@donnybrookhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.