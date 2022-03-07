PLYMOUTH — Michelle McEwen, president and CEO of Speare Memorial Hospital, is one of six women honored with a 2022 Outstanding Women in Business Award from NH Business Review. The annual awards celebrate the successes and achievements of women who have had a lasting impact on New Hampshire’s business community as leaders and role models.
“Michelle has that unique blend of intelligence and compassion that allows her to thrive as a CEO of a hospital,” says Dr. Joseph Ebner, chief medical officer at Speare Memorial Hospital. “She is an avid learner, able to understand not only hospital finance but also current trends in medical care and patient experience. Michelle uses this knowledge to move our organization to address the health of our community and the well-being of our workforce. Her dedication is evidenced by her unwavering support of the staff and administrative team in carrying out our mission to work together to serve the needs of our patients and community.”
Michelle has been employed by Speare Memorial Hospital for 29 years, leading the organization for the last 21 years. When she became president and CEO of Speare Memorial Hospital, she was one of only two or three females in that role in New Hampshire. During her tenure at Speare, Michelle earned the top healthcare management credential of Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, representing the highest standard of professional development in her field — only 5,400 healthcare leaders across the nation held this distinction at the time.
Under Michelle’s leadership, Speare remains one of the few remaining independent rural hospitals offering an intensive care unit, birthing suite, oncology clinic, ophthalmology services, and wound, weight loss, and acid reflux centers. She has secured state-of-the-art radiology and specialty orthopedic and anesthesia services for those living in central New Hampshire.
Visit online at www.spearehospital.com.
