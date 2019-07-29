LACONIA — Michael Seymour has joined the team at Bank of New Hampshire's community banking professionals as vice president, corporate cash management officer.
Seymour has over 28 years of experience in the financial services industry including commercial lending, retail banking, portfolio management and new business development. He will assist customers with protecting business finances and creating efficiencies in monitoring accounts and daily operations. Seymour is a graduate of the New England School of Banking, the Northern New England School of Banking and the Lending Academy. He has served as the mayor of Laconia, chair of the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, board member of LRGHealthcare, community spokesman and loaned executive of Lakes Region United Way, and president of the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce.
Seymour will work out of the Laconia office, 62 Pleasant St. He can be reached at 603-527-3223 or mseymour@banknh.com.
For more information about Bank of New Hampshire, call 800-832-0912 or visit www.BankNH.com.
