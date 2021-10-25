Meredith Village Savings Bank will be opening a new branch location at 21 Farmington Road (Route 11) in early summer 2022. The land purchase was finalized in late September and construction is slated to begin soon.
For over 150 years, MVSB has been serving the people, businesses, nonprofits and municipalities of New Hampshire and the new office will be a full-service branch offering a wide range of modern banking and lending services.
“We are excited to announce the expansion of MVSB to the Rochester area. The branch will be a state-of-the-art facility that will serve customers and the community for many years to come,” said Rick Wyman, MVSB president. “The City of Rochester has been very welcoming to the idea of MVSB expanding to this region and we are excited at the opportunity to help strengthen the already great sense of community in the area and to help support Rochester’s continued residential and industrial growth.”
MVSB has locations throughout the Lakes Region and opened its Portsmouth branch in 2017 to expand its footprint in the Seacoast region. This new office location will help bridge a geographic gap between MVSB’s two nearest locations in Alton and Portsmouth, offering added convenience for current banking customers who live closer to the Rochester area or who travel between the Lakes Region and Seacoast for work, school, healthcare or recreation.
MVSB’s current Business Banking Relationship Specialist, Jolene Whitehead, will manage the new location as branch and business development manager, and the Bank looks forward to adding new positions as construction progresses. Interested applicants can visit mvsb.com/careers for updates.
To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Melvin Village, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth or Wolfeboro, call 800-922-6872 or visit mvsb.com.
